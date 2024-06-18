KFR, City of Kamloops offering free cedar, juniper chipping for two more neighbourhoods

Photo: Castanet

Residents in two more Kamloops neighbourhoods will have a chance to get rid of their cedar hedges and junipers with a free chipping service offered by the city and Kamloops Fire Rescue.

Free chipping was initially offered to a limited number of Rose Hill and Juniper Ridge residents last month, with these areas selected because of their proximity to green space and the high volume of FireSmart assessment requests.

Jeff Pont, KFR’s life and safety educator, said in a statement the first program offering was fully subscribed.

“We recognize the demand for this service and are committed to extending it to additional at-risk areas, contingent upon budget and capacity,” Pont said.

The city said the service will now be made available for residents of Aberdeen Glen Village on Howe Road on Thursday, June 27. This neighbourhood has been identified as having high wildfire risk due to proximity to green space and the types of building construction.

There won’t be any limit on the number of properties in Aberdeen Glen Village which can participate in the chipping program, given the area’s limited size.

Barnhartvale residents will also be offered the free chipping service on Tuesday, July 23. The program will be limited to the first 20 registrants.

Residents in either neighbourhood who want to have their cedar hedges and junipers picked up for chipping must register with Kamloops Fire Rescue by calling 250-320-7641.

Cedar hedges and junipers must be under six inches in diameter, and no other plant material will be accepted.

Homeowners are asked to remove cedars and junipers and place the material at the edge of their property by the street, where a crew will arrive on the scheduled day for chipping. Residents don’t need to be home when this takes place.

KFR has frequently warned about the fire risk posed by cedar hedges and junipers. The plants require a lot of water and maintenance, and dry hedges can go up in flames quite quickly.

Residents can find out more about FireSmarting their properties at the City of Kamloops website.