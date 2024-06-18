Jail for grave-looting burglar caught breaking into Kamloops mausoleum

Photo: KTW file Kamloops provincial court

A burglar who was among a group of grave looters who broke into a mausoleum at a City of Kamloops cemetery on Notre Dame Drive to steal whatever valuables they could has been ordered to spend nearly 18 months in jail.

Richard Kile Shaeffer, 36, pleaded guilty Monday in Kamloops provincial court to charges of robbery, break and enter and breach of probation.

Court heard Shaeffer was among a group of people who were caught breaking into the mausoleum at the Hillside Cemetery on Notre Dame Drive on July 13, 2023.

Police were called at about 8 p.m. for a report of a break-in at the mausoleum, and they arrived to find a group of people. Shaeffer was not charged with theft, but was accused of being a party to the burglary.

The robbery charge to which Shaeffer pleaded guilty stems from an incident in which a co-accused used an air soft pistol to hold up a gas station in Merritt on June 16, 2022. Shaeffer was found to be in possession of lottery tickets stolen during the robbery when he was arrested.

The breach charge was laid after Shaeffer failed to report to his probation officer in 2021.

Shaeffer’s co-accused in the robbery, Timothy James Boyd Molnar, was sentenced last year to a little more than two years in prison.

One of his co-accuseds in the mausoleum burglary, Justin Gier Bruce Moller, was sentenced last year to nearly one year in prison. Two others — Theresa Naomi Frederick and Donovan Blaine Roberts — are expected to appear in court later this month.

Shaeffer was ordered to spend 530 days in prison. Once he is given credit for time served, he will have about seven months remaining on his sentence.

Shaeffer was also ordered to submit a sample of his DNA to a national criminal database and prohibited from possessing firearms for 10 years.