Rowdy bear cubs spotted playing in Kamloops' Peterson Creek

A pair of rowdy bear cubs were seen duking in out in Peterson Creek last week before taking their raucous behaviour to new heights.

Christina Wright said she was hiking through Peterson Creek around 1 p.m. on June 10 when she came across the cubs.

“Two cubs, they were wrestling — I thought it was a really weird dog and then I looked closer and they were blending together," Wright laughed.

"I peeked over a little bit more and I saw Mom poke her head up."

Wright said the cubs’ mother had much lighter fur and blended into the vegetation. She said she then decided to make her exit.

“[The cubs] climbed the tree super fast and we're still wrestling when they got up there. It was just so cute,” Wright said.

She said it was the first time she had seen bears in the Peterson Creek area before, but noted bears have been seen rummaging through trash cans in Aberdeen.

The City of Kamloops’ Bear Smart program recommends keeping containers inside, removing bird feeders from May to November, keeping barbecues clean, picking ripe fruit from trees and properly managing backyard composers to keep the community safe from bears.

The city asks that all bear sightings and human-wildlife interactions be reported to the BC Conservation Officer Service at 1-877-952-7277.

More information of the city’s bear smart program is available online.