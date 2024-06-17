First aerial light show in region to be held on National Indigenous Peoples Day

Photo: Tourism Kamloops / Olsen Imaging

An aerial light show will be held in celebration of National Indigenous Peoples Day this Friday, an event organizers say will be a first for the region.

Beginning at 4 p.m. at the TteS Special Events Facility, artisans, vendors, traditional drumming and dancing, performances by Indigenous musicians and a variety of food trucks will be available during the event, according to a news release.

A Kid Zone will be available and will include a magician, face painter and bounce houses.

At 10 p.m., festivities will culminate in the aerial light show, which organizers say will feature animals significant to Indigenous culture.

The event is hosted by Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc and Tourism Kamloops.

Established in 1996, National Indigenous Peoples Day is held annually on June 21 to “recognize and celebrate the unique heritage, diverse cultures, and outstanding contributions of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis peoples in Canada,” organizers said.

“We look forward to honouring and recognizing the contributions of our People with you all,” said TteS Kúkpi7 Rosanne Casimir.

The event is open to the public and free to attend.

“We’re honored to partner with Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc to host this event, which provides a unique opportunity for everyone to experience and appreciate the traditions, stories, and unity of Indigenous communities,” said Tourism Kamloops CEO Erik Fisher.

More information is available online.