Suspicious overnight fire destroys two abandoned homes in southwest Merritt

Photo: Sean Brown This photo, from Merritt Herald reader Sean Brown, shows flames at a fire overnight that destroyed two abandoned homes under construction near Merritt.

UPDATE: 1:06 p.m.

Mounties in Merritt are trying to track down a dark-coloured pickup truck spotted at the scene of a fire overnight that destroyed two abandoned homes.

According to police, emergency crews were called just after 2 a.m. to a report of a fire in an abandoned home off Midday Valley Road. The fire quickly spread to another abandoned home, but a third abandoned home in the area was spared.

“A witness observed a dark pickup truck pull up to the structure shortly before 2 a.m.,” Merritt RCMP Staff Sgt. Josh Roda said in a news release.

“A few minutes later, the structure was on fire and the pickup truck fled the area at a high rate of speed. We would like to identify and speak with the occupant of the truck to determine what may have occurred.”

Anyone with information about the truck or the fire can call police at 250-378-4262.

UPDATE: 9:23 a.m.

Police are investigating a suspicious fire that tore through two abandoned homes in Merritt overnight, producing a blaze that was highly visible to many in the community.

City officials are praising the quick work of firefighters, who stopped the flames from spreading any further.

Merritt CAO Cynthia White told Castanet no one was injured in the fire.

“It was very visible, and it could have been much worse,” she said.

“It was just the quick reactions of the fire department, LNIB and our public works department. Their work was invaluable in keeping it from being a much worse situation.”

Emergency crews were called to an area off Midday Valley Road near the former Tolko site in southwest Merritt at about midnight, White said.

“Two of the buildings out of three are pretty much destroyed,” she said, noting police are investigating the fire.

White said BC Wildfire Service crews were also on hand to help make sure the flames did not spread into nearby vegetation.

Merritt Mayor Michael Goetz said the homes were condos that had previously been abandoned while under construction.

“Nobody was living in these homes,” he said.

“We’ve had some issues with homeless in them over the years. We had a fire there about a month and a half ago.”

The investigation is ongoing.

Do you have photos or video of the fire? Send it to [email protected].

ORIGINAL STORY: 6:03 a.m.

A large structure fire was burning early this morning near Merritt.

The City of Merritt sent a Voyent Alert at 3:21 a.m. Monday advising residents that it is monitoring a major fire to the southwest of the community, towards Active Mountain. Social media posts showed at least one large building ablaze.

Merritt Fire-Rescue and other emergency agencies were at the scene. The city said the fire did not pose a risk to the community.