A large structure fire was burning early this morning near Merritt.

The City of Merritt sent a Voyent Alert at 3:21 a.m. Monday advising residents that it is monitoring a major fire to the southwest of the community, towards Active Mountain. Social media posts showed at least one large building ablaze.

Merritt Fire-Rescue and other emergency agencies were at the scene. The city said the fire did not pose a risk to the community.