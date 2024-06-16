Kamloops Sunrays Artistic Swimming Club secure podium finishes at nationals, provincials

Photo: Tina Naveri Kamloops Sunrays Artistic Swimming Club National Stream team.

The Kamloops Sunrays Artistic Swimming Club says its squad of swimmers have made big waves by securing podium finishes in every event they attended.

According to a news release, the Sunrays’ National Stream team, including swimmers Nadia Curtis, Kate Live, Hailey MacPhee, Nevaeh Manuel-Hearn and Taya Angstadt clinched a Bronze Medal at the Canadian Championships held in Montreal last month.

The team was coached by Disa Fladmark, who was honoured with the Mable Moran Award for “nurturing a passion for artistic swimming.”

At the Jean Peters Provincial Championships in May, the club’s team in the 13-15 age category, including Avery Matson, Hannah Seer, Cora Belanger, Lucee War, Alix McNamara and Lucy Cuthbert, secured a third place finish.

The team was coached by Tina Naveri, Cassidy Beaver-Nicol and Lizzy Ignace.

The 10-and-under team claimed a gold medal at the provincial championships. The team consisted of swimmers Makenna Watson, Kloe Watson, Abbey Bennett, Gia Belanger, Harper Jonsson and Mackenzie Walsh.

Naveri and Beaver-Nicol coached the team to victory.

Both Jonsson and Matson placed second in solo categories.

"This season has been truly special," said Sunrays head coach Tina Naveri.

"The dedication and hard work of our athletes and coaches have been nothing short of inspiring, and I couldn't be prouder of what we have accomplished together."

The club said more information is available by contacting Naveri at [email protected].