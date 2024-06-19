Sustainability office at TRU awarded for initiatives, commitments

Photo: BC Gov

The sustainability office at Thompson Rivers University will need a bigger trophy case after bringing home yet another award for its initiatives.

In a news release, TRU said the university’s sustainability office was awarded the 2024 Recycling Council of BC’s environmental award in the public sector category last week.

“All of TRU should feel very proud since there are many within our community who work very hard to manage our waste streams as responsibly as possible,” said said James Gordon, manager of Sustainability Programs.

TRU said it was recognized for its commitment to attaining zero waste, sustainability and for piloting and leading sustainability initiatives have become government-mandated or common practice.

“A special shout out to Sustainability Programs and Support Co-ordinator Anna Rogers, who heads up our Zero Waste Program,” Gordon said.

"She’s really taken the program to the next level by implementing many initiatives to keep us on track to meet our ambitious goal of being truly a ‘zero waste’ campus, diverting 95 per cent of waste away from landfills, by 2035.”

The annual RCBC awards event brings together policy experts, private sector organizations, non-profits, community groups and academia to to discuss environmental challenges, solutions and policy ideas, according to TRU.

The university’s sustainability office recently won the 2024 gold leadership excellence award for managerial staff and won bronze awards for its sustainable development and development goals during the World Congress 2023 event.