Respiratory therapy clinic on TRU campus was repurposed into offices, academic advising space

Photo: TRU

An agreement with Thompson Rivers University that saw Interior Health staff occupy a clinic space on campus was terminated last year, a decision the department says is a loss for its students.

TRU respiratory therapy assistant teaching professor and clinic supervisor Allison Innes-Wiens told Castanet a clinic space on campus was repurposed into office spaces and academic advising spaces last year — a decision the department felt lacked adequate consultation.

Innes-Wiens said the clinic space had been part of the program for 20 year. It was being used by Interior Health staff four days a week in the afternoon when the space wasn't being used by students.

The clinic was used to treat members of the community and was intended to allow students to gain hands-on experience.

“We've had a variety of different options for students over the years to basically interact with members of the community, develop communication skills, develop some patient assessment skills in a lower stress setting than the hospital,” she said.

She noted the clinic had previously moved locations in the science building due to the program expanding and needing to reclaim the lab space the clinic was being run out of.

After providing data on daily use of the space, Innes-Wiens said the department received word last September the space agreement with Interior Health would be terminated in 90 days.

Innes-Wiens said the department no longer has a permanent clinic space on campus to conduct breathing tests. She said she thought the decision was a loss for students, who now have to attend Royal Inland Hospital to conduct their observations.

“I do feel it's a loss in terms of just convenience for students, but also we aren't able to as easily deliver these services for them,” Innes-Wiens said.

“We have had to change the structure of how I'm grading that portion and how we're offering that portion to students.”

She said the respiratory therapy department felt the decision lacked "meaningful consultation" with their department and didn’t allow any possible solutions to be posed.

“We understand that administration has to make decisions that benefit all students, and we don't argue at all that there are space issues on campus,” Innes-Wiens said.

“But even if the outcome can't be changed we would have appreciated the opportunity for discussion as a department with our leadership and our administration.”

Speaking with Castanet, TRU vice-president of administration and finance Matt Milovick said the Ministry of Health has been in talks with the university to provide funding for five years for a fast-track diploma program in the respiratory therapy department.

“We simply do not have the facilities on campus to run that here," he said.

“Even had that smaller space been allocated for that purpose it would be nowhere near enough space. We need about 7,000 square feet of space to run that fast-track program."

He said the university is looking into using off campus space for the program.

Innes-Wiens said the department's pediatric clinic is continuing to run in the nursing and population health building once a week, although she said the number of families that are seen has been “scaled back.”

TRU is in the middle of a $2 million space plan intended to consolidate administrative services and revitalize "Student Street" in Old Main

Recently, TRU’s library department and open learning’s Learning Design and Innovations department have taken issue with the university’s consultation process prior to repurposing space.