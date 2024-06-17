Forecast calls for rising temperatures, skies to clear in Kamloops region

Madison Reeve

The coming week is forecast to see both sun and cloud, with chances of light showers and a risk of thunderstorm predicted early in the week, according to Environment Canada.

Monday is expected to be mainly cloudy with some showers beginning near noon. A risk of a thunderstorm and 30 km/h wind becoming west is predicted in the afternoon. Temperatures will reach a high of 19 C. Monday night will see cloudy periods and a low of 9 C.

A mix of sun and cloud is expected Tuesday with a daytime high of 19 C. Periods of overcast skies and an overnight low of 11 C are expected during the night.

Temperatures will climb to 24 C on Wednesday when skies will see a mix of sun and cloud. A low of 12 C is expected in the evening as skies clear.

Thursday will see sunny skies as temperatures peak at 27 C during the day. Clear skies are predicted during the night with a low of 14 C.

Sunny skies are expected to continue into Friday as temperatures reach a high of 31 C – about 6 C above seasonal averages. Cloudy periods are expected during the night as temperatures reach a low of 16 C.

According to Environment Canada, the weekend is forecast to see a mix of sun and cloud and highs around 31 C.