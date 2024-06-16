Kamloops man walking across Canada is missing Fathers' Day for a good cause

Photo: Bob Blue A passerby snapped this photo of Kamloops man Gary Grono in the early leg of his cross-Canada walk, outside Hedley, B.C.

Gary Grono won’t be in attendance Sunday for the Fathers' Day weenie roast traditionally held in his honour, but his absence is for a good cause.

The 67-year-old Brocklehurst resident is walking across Canada to raise money for the Andean Research Institute — a non-profit society that works to create sustainable living and preserve culture in Peruvian villages.

A father of three adult children, Grono said he’s been missing his family during the cross-country walk, but manages to stay in regular contact with them via phone.

“We’re a pretty close family, and we get together for all those special days. We’re usually all together at least once a week, so we would definitely be gathering for Fathers' Day,” he said, adding his usual request is to have a barbecue.

Grono’s journey began in Victoria on March 21, and he is currently trekking across Ontario — closing in on the finish line in St. John’s, N.L., to complete the more than 7,000-kilometre stroll.

His daughter Sue Grono told Castanet Kamloops she’s proud of her dad — and shocked and impressed by how far he’s already managed to walk.

“I think the most impressive part would be the mental capacity, the mental fitness and resilience of walking across Canada,” Sue said.

Sue said she wasn’t surprised when her dad told her he was going to walk across Canada, noting the last couple years he’d often go for walks from his North Shore home to Costco or Harper’s Trail Winery.

“Very subtly training,” she said.

Weather the biggest adversary

Grono is managing about 40 or 50 kilometres of walking a day while pulling a small hiking trailer containing all his necessities.

He's been sleeping most nights in a tent, and said the weather has been the his biggest challenge, as it has been a cold, wet spring in many locations he's travelled, and he even faced high winds and snow.

“It's a long walk and you go through all kinds of ups and downs physically, and emotionally and motivation wise, but in general, it's been a real positive experience,” Grono said.

The hospitality of strangers has stood out to him along his cross-Canada walk.

“I get stopped all the time. [People ask] are you OK? Do you need a ride? People come out and give me lunch, invite me in for coffee,” Grono said. “The friendliness and the charitable hearts that have stepped forward, I've been really surprised.”

Canadian hospitality on display

Grono recalled one particular instance in Saskatchewan when a passerby called the RCMP after spotting him walking through a rainstorm.

Grono said the police officer who came to check in had booked him a hotel room in the next town, and the person who had called police showed up at the hotel to make sure Grono had arrived safely.

“Things like that just blow me away,” Grono said. “People just care about your well being.”

Through B.C. Grono made his way along Highway 3 and once he got to Saskatchewan took the Red Coat Trail before getting on the Trans Canada Highway east of Winnipeg.

Fundraising goal

Grono said he has raised a little more than $8,000 for the Andean Research Institute so far, but his goal is $60,000.

He said he opted to raise funds for this charity as he and his wife used to take courses in Andean shamanic healing from its founder José Luis Herrera when he’d visit the Quaaout Lodge.

“And then we started going on trips to Peru for more learning,” Grono said. “He's done a lot to change my life, and I just thought this would be a good opportunity to sort of help him.”

Grono, a carpenter by trade, said that while he’s been an avid hiker, he’s never attempted something like a cross-continent walk.

He said the idea of a cross-Canada walk fundraiser has always been an intriguing idea for him, and he “wanted to do something of significance.”

Grono has a Facebook, Instagram and Go Fund Me pages dedicated to his cross-country walk, which he expects to complete by September when he will fly back home for a long overdue reunion with his family.