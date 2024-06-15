Clearwater ER closed Saturday evening, Sunday due to nurse shortage

Photo: Contributed

A lack of available nurses has forced the closure of the emergency room at Dr. Helmcken Memorial Hospital in Clearwater.

A press release from Interior Health said the ER will close from 6 p.m. Saturday evening until 7 p.m. Sunday night.

Patients needing emergency services can access care at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops or 100 Mile House District General Hospital in 100 Mile House.

All other inpatient services will continue as normal at Dr. Helmcken Memorial Hospital, IH said in a release.

People who need life-saving emergency care for issues such as chest pains, difficulty breathing and severe bleeding) should always call 911 for transport to the nearest available and appropriate facility.

Anyone unsure whether an emergency room visit is warranted can call HealthLink BC at 8-1-1, or visit www.HealthLinkBC.ca for non-emergency health information from nurses and pharmacists 24 hours a day, seven days per week.

The emergency department in Clearwater is normally open 24/7.