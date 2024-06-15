BCWS crews continue to battle small fire south of Clinton

Photo: BCWS BCWS photo of the wildfire near Clinton on Friday

A wildfire that sparked on Friday three kilometres south of Clinton has tripled in size since being initially reported, as BC Wildfire Crews continue to tackle the fire on Saturday.

The fire is burning out of control about 37 kilometres north of Cache Creek, right near Salt Lake.

BCWS said in its update Saturday that the fire is estimated to be 12 hectares in size and is displaying Rank 2 fire behaviour.

Rank 2 is described as a surface fire with visible, open flame that travels at a low rate of spread.

Initial attack crews and a unit crew continue to work on the wildfire with the support from BCWS aviation resources and heavy equipment, focusing on a full suppression of an unwanted wildfire to limit spread.

Smoke is reported to still be visible from the Town of Clinton and Highway 97.