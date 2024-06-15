Hamer-Jackson plans to sell West Victoria Street property to pay legal bills, avoid conflicts of interest

Photo: Michael Potestio Tru Market at 260 West Victoria St., which Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson has owned for about three decades, is going up for sale.

Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson says he intends to sell property he owns along West Victoria Street to help cover mounting legals bills and avoid potential conflicts of interest.

Hamer-Jackson owns 260 West Victoria St., where he operates Tru Market Auto and for years has been vocal among a group of downtown business owners looking to shine a light on nuisance issues around their properties.

The mayor says he intends to sell the property privately and move his business away from West Victoria. He said the asking price is $5.6 million.

BC Assessment pegs the property’s value at $918,400, but Hamer-Jackson said his price tag is based on comparables like the Northbridge Hotel, which the city purchased for $7.1 million.

Hamer-Jackson said he is open to selling the property to anyone and he figures whoever purchases it will want to build housing of some sort.

“And we need housing,” he said.

Asked if he would sell the property to BC Housing — the provincial body behind some of the social housing projects along the street of which the mayor has been outspoke — Hamer-Jackson said he would.

“Yeah, why not? BC Housing does some good work," he said. "They don’t just do harm reduction."

Sale will help legal bills

The mayor said he intends to use some proceeds from the sale to cover his legal bills, which have been mounting since he was elected. He launched a defamation lawsuit against Coun. Katie Neustaeter a year ago and he has faced numerous code of conduct violation investigations.

While Neustaeter’s legal bills are being covered by the taxpayer through the city’s indemnification, Hamer-Jackson said he’s been footing his personally.

He estimated he’s racked up about $60,000 in legal costs to date between the lawsuit and code of conduct investigations.

Hamer-Jackson said his lawyer has applied on his behalf for indemnification as well, but he’s yet to hear back on whether the application was successful.

He also noted cash from the sale will be welcome after his pay was slashed this week for failing to sign an apology letter after an investigator found he breached council’s code of conduct by making public statements that were false or misleading.

No more conflicts of interest?

Hamer-Jackson said he can no longer operate his auto dealership along West Victoria Street, noting he’s tired of the nuisance issues that have plagued the property.

He said he no longer keeps his vehicle stock on the premises. After selling the property, he will move Tru Market to a yet-to-be determined area.

The mayor said the sale is also designed to alleviate conflict of interest concerns when he’s voting on issues pertaining to crime, drugs and social disorder.

“I seem to be in conflict every time I do something, and so I don't want to be in conflict," he said. "I mean, a lot of things that happen in the city are along that strip."

Last year, Hamer-Jackson proposed a notice of motion to review the service and potential relocation of the city’s storage facility for the homeless at 48 West Victoria St. While the motion passed, the mayor was convinced to abstain from the vote after it was amended by Coun. Nancy Bepple to review all social services along the route.

Hamer-Jackson had been advised by CAO David Trawin that, given his business was located outside a 100-metre proximity the city generally applies to council members who own property, he was not in conflict. However, during the vote last January, corporate officer Maria Mazzotta advised that the motion's new parameters could pose a perceived conflict.

The motion was further amended by Coun. Mike O’Reilly to exclude considering moving the storage facility.

According to the Community Charter, conflicts of interest must be disclosed if a council member has direct or indirect financial interests in the matter at hand, or if there is “another interest in the matter that constitutes a conflict of interest.”