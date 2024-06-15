More than a year in prison for getaway driver in botched Kamloops laundromat robbery

Photo: RCMP Douglas Paul Tresierra

The getaway driver in a botched robbery that saw a worker stabbed inside a Kamloops laundromat has been ordered to spend more than 16 months in prison.

Douglas Paul Tresierra, 41, pleaded guilty Thursday in Kamloops provincial court to charges of possession of stolen property over $5,000 and accessory after the fact to robbery.

Court heard Tresierra was the wheelman on June 8, 2021, when Tristan Fernandez walked into the McCleaners on Summit Drive armed with a kitchen knife.

Fernandez demanded cash from a female employee and brandished the weapon. When she failed to hand over any money, he stabbed her once in the abdomen and slashed her arm before scooping up an armful of her belongings — wallet, keys and laptop — and fleeing.

He ran outside and got into a stolen pickup truck being driven by Tresierra, who drove off.

“In a relatively haphazard escape, Mr. Tresierra drove the truck approximately 500 metres — about a block from the location,” Crown prosecutor Matthew Blow said in court.

"The truck was promptly abandoned by both Mr. Tresierra and Mr. Fernandez.”

Tresierra was located by police about 40 minutes after the robbery. He had a card from the wallet of the victim in his possession when he was arrested.

Court heard Tresierra is street-entrenched and suffers from addiction.

He was sentenced to more than 16 months time served — 12 months for the robbery and a further 132 days for possession of stolen property. He will also be bound by a probation order for 18 months.

Fernandez was sentenced last month to five years in prison.