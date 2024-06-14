BCWS crews tackle small fire south of Clinton, suspected to be caused by human activity

Photo: BCWS This four-hectare blaze is burning just south of Clinton, B.C.

A four-hectare wildfire is currently burning out of control about 37 kilometres north of Cache Creek in the Cariboo Fire Centre — just outside the border of the Kamloops Fire Centre.

On its website, the BC Wildfire Service reports it has an initial attack crew and unit crews on the blaze, with the support of the Clinton Fire Department.

The fire is suspected to be human caused and is located off Cariboo Highway about four kilometres south of Clinton.

The blaze is not believed to be threatening any structures.

