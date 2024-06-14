Kamloops Mounties seize toy handgun after reports of woman walking downtown armed with revolver

Photo: Castanet

A fake handgun prompted a very real police response last weekend in downtown Kamloops.

According to Mounties, officers were called to the 100-block of Victoria Street West just after 6 p.m. on June 8 for a report of a woman walking with what appeared to be a revolver.

“Police located the woman and discovered the item was a toy, which could have easily been mistaken as real from a distance,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“The item was relinquished to police for destruction to avoid another similar situation."