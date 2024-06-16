Suspect arrested, held until sober after falsely reporting armed home invasion: Kamloops RCMP

Photo: Castanet

A large police presence last weekend in downtown Kamloops was the result of a false alarm after a man said someone with guns was inside his apartment.

According to Mounties, officers were called to an address in the 200-block of St. Paul Street at about 8 a.m. on June 7 after a man reported someone inside his apartment armed with firearms.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said the complainant was seen jumping off balconies and telling people a kidnapping had taken place.

“As part of the investigation, police discovered the allegations were unfounded,” she said.

The suspect was arrested and held until sober.