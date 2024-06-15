Kamloops Mounties recover stolen motorcycle, arrest suspect in Upper Sahali

Photo: Castanet

A suspect has been charged after a report of a suspicious person last weekend in Upper Sahali led to the recovery of a stolen motorcycle.

According to Kamloops Mounties, officers were called to the 700-block of Robson Drive just before 2 p.m. on Sunday for a report of a suspicious person.

Police said officers arrived at the scene and located a man in possession of a motorcycle that had been reported stolen.

Matthew Justin Haight, 36, is facing one count of possession of stolen property under $5,000.

He was granted bail and is due back in court on July 4.