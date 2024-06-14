North Kamloops home broken into by busy burglar who spent the weekend, did laundry

Photo: Castanet

Mounties are on the hunt for a suspect who broke into a North Kamloops house and lived there for the weekend — sleeping in the homeowner's bed, eating her food and feeding her cats.

Police said the burglar even used the woman’s laundry facilities.

According to Mounties, officers were called to a home in the 3500-block of Tranquille Road at about 5:15 p.m. on Sunday after a woman returned home to find an unwelcome guest had been living under her roof.

Evelyn said the woman told investigators her food was missing, her bed had been slept in, her cats had been fed and her washing machine had been used.

“Nothing of value appeared to have been taken,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

Anyone with information about the burglary can call police at 250-828-3000.