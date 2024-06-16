Kamloops rapist gets time served for failing to register as sex offender

Photo: KTW file Kamloops provincial court

A Kamloops rapist who failed to register as a sex offender has been sentenced to time served.

Jeffrey Ernest William Trump, 37, pleaded guilty Friday in Kamloops provincial court to one count of failure to comply.

Trump was 17 when he raped his friend’s mother. In 2005, he was sentenced as an adult to 4.5 years in prison.

At the time of his sentencing, the judge described him as a sexual predator who engaged in a prolonged attack on a vulnerable woman. It was not his first conviction for a sexual offence.

In addition to the prison time, Trump was ordered to register as a sex offender for 20 years. He failed to live up to that obligation between February and April of this year and was arrested last week.

Court heard it was Trump’s first such SOIRA breach.

Kamloops provincial court Judge Ray Phillips sentenced Trump to three days time served.