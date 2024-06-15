Dufferin townhouse development receives some pushback over temporary park encroachment

Photo: Low Hammond Rowe architects A proposed development in Dufferin.

A proposed townhouse development in Dufferin is receiving pushback from some neighbouring residents opposed to a temporary encroachment into parkland the developers say is needed to complete construction.

On Tuesday, Kamloops council heard about the proposed plans for 1385 Rockcress Dr., a property located to the southeast of Kenna Cartwright Park.

“I think we've made our opposition to the development fairly clear, and it's solely based on the park infringement. We're not trying to be NIMBY individuals,” a neighbouring resident told council during the meeting.

“We're not opposed to the development, we’re not opposed to the developer. We think that the site will complement everything else that's going on up there. We have no issue with that. But that being said — the development should only go if it fits within the parameters of the KAMPLAN, and it fits within the parameters for the park, the infringement into the park is unnecessary.”

Developers are proposing a 28-unit market townhouse development consisting of nine buildings — four duplex townhouses and five fourplex townhouse units.

In order to move forward with the build, developers will need a rezoning application to increase the maximum permitted density on the lot, approval for a number of variances, and a development permit.

According to a report prepared for council, the applicant is also requesting permission for a temporary encroachment into city-owned parkland in order to complete some of the construction on the development site.

Marvin Kwiatkowski, the city’s development, engineering and sustainability director, said the 2.5 metre encroachment (about 302 square metres) will only be for construction, and noted there has been many conversations between the city, developer and landscape architect to come up with a remediation plan.

He said for any one tree removed, the developer will be required to plant two new trees.

He said they counted 22 trees of any size in the proposed encroachment area, so if all those trees are cut down, there will be 44 planted.

“The intent is to do as little destruction as possible,” Kwiatkowski said.

He said the applicant delivered notices about the project to about 150 homes in the neighbourhood, and after the notices were delivered, the city received emails from 15 residents — 12 opposing the development and three in support but opposed to any encroachment into parkland.

In a report to council, staff noted the restoration plan would see the owner responsible for ongoing maintenance, including the removal of dead plants, weeding, monitoring and irrigation for three years time to ensure successful restoration.

Kwiatkowski said due to changes in provincial legislation, the city can’t hold a public hearing — but residents can give written submissions or show up at council to discuss the proposed variances.

Council voted in favour of authorizing distribution of a notice of intent to consider the zoning amendment and the variance permits.

Maria Mazzotta, the city’s corporate officer, noted there will be an opportunity during the June 25 council meeting for members of the public to make submissions about the development variance permit.

“Notice will be issued following this meeting, all that council is being asked to do today is to authorize issuance of notice, and there will be a dedicated opportunity for that on June 25,” Mazzotta said.