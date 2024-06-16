Grand opening for new Logan Lake skateboard park set for Canada Day

Photo: District of Logan Lake The District of Logan Lake will be celebrating the grand opening of a new skatepark on Canada Day.

In a post to its website, the Kamloops Skateboard Association helped the district announce the upcoming event.

“For most towns, parks are a drive for tourism. For Logan Lake, Maggs Park is the crown. It’s the first thing you see as you descend into the town,” the KSBA wrote. “Twenty-four years ago, a skatepark wasn’t considered a desirable feature. Today, Logan Lake has prioritized their new skatepark as the main attraction to Maggs Park.”

The 10,000 square foot park cost $750,000 and was funded by a government grant.

“This park is well rounded with an impressive bent bowl and a healthy street section for all who attempt, whether you skate regular, goofy or push mongo,” the KSBA said.

“The park also hosts a new waterpark for those hot summer months.”

The grand opening is set for 11 a.m. on Monday, July 1. Attendees can try skateboarding, enjoy free hot dogs, demos and giveaways, a live DJ and live music.

More information can be found on the Kamloops Skateboard Association or District of Logan Lake websites.