Kamloops council agrees to submit forestry-focused resolution to UBCM

Kamloops council is hoping it will have the support of other provincial municipalities to lobby the B.C. government for a permanent, province-wide forestry sector council and a plan for stable and sustainable fibre supply.

Council voted in favour of a motion put forward Tuesday by Coun. Katie Neustaeter, which recommended submitting the forestry-focused resolution to the Union of B.C. Municipalities convention this fall.

Neustaeter said the resolution calls on UBCM to lobby the provincial government to “enact measures for a stronger B.C. forest sector.”

This includes “creating a permanent province wide forestry sector council, developing a province wide plan for stable, sustainable economic fibre supply, creating a forest adjustment bureau to redesign and integrate worker and community adjustment supports, and developing a strategy to maximize value added jobs for stable fibre harvesting.”

The motion was put forward after council heard a presentation from Krueger pulp mill representatives, who asked them to advocate on the sector’s behalf for things like expediting timber salvaging permits and ensuring full access to allowable annual cut for all licensees.

Council also received a copy of a letter sent from the City of Campbell River to Bruce Ralston, minister of forests, in which the mayor expresses concern over recent management of forest practices.

The letter references Canfor’s decision to close a sawmill in Bear Lake, curtail production at a pulp milil in Prince George, and suspend plans for a new mill in Houston, B.C.

“The forest sector in B.C. is facing significant challenges, compounded by uncertainties surrounding fibre supply and the B.C. Government’s forest policies and directives,” the letter said.

“Our forests have supported communities and families for generations and it is essential to maintain this legacy.”

Municipalities can submit resolutions to UBCM up until June 15, with consideration only going to some types of late resolutions.

Resolutions will be considered by representatives from municipalities province-wide at the annual UBCM convention in September.