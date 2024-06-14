Fire inside McArthur Island bathroom knocked down quickly by Kamloops firefighters

Photo: Josh Dawson

Kamloops Fire Rescue crews made quick work of a blaze in a city-owned concession building on McArthur Island on Thursday afternoon, but the cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

Numerous firefighters attended the scene at about 4 p.m. to find smoke coming from the men’s bathroom near the baseball and soccer concession, KFR assistant fire chief Ryan Cail told Castanet Kamloops.

He said the fire was extinguished within minutes and firefighters checked for fire extension throughout the remainder of the building.

“Origin and cause are all undetermined at this point,” Cail said, adding he hopes to know more from fire investigators next week.