TRU to publish investment statements online after meeting with student-led pro-Palestine group

Photo: Josh Dawson Students and representatives of the People's University of Gaza at TRU displayed flags and signs at a gathering held on TRU's campus in May.

Following a meeting with members of a pro-Palestine movement last month, Thompson Rivers University says it will open the books on its investments and publish details online.

TRU’s executive team met with several students, who identify themselves as The People’s University of Gaza at TRU, and supporters last month after the group sent an email listing four demands to the university.

The group has called on the university to disclose and divest any investments that support Israel or companies that do business with Israel. Following the meeting, TRU asked the protestors to submit a Freedom of Information request for the investment information.

In a news release Friday, TRU said its investment statements will be made available online effective immediately.

The university said some information is redacted for privacy reasons. However, the funds TRU holds in its portfolios and their values are detailed and a web page will include the TRU Foundation’s investments.

TRU noted its investing is guided by the UN’s Principles for Responsible Investment – which provides a framework for investors to integrate environmental, social and governance factors in their decision-making, according to TRU.

Matt Milovick, vice-president of administration and finance, said the UN’s PRI is outlined in TRU’s Investment Objectives Policy and is consistent with reporting required for the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education.

Milovick said a review of TRU’s investments show its funds align with the UN’s PRI, but said many of the funds comprise hundreds of individual stocks that can change regularly, including in pooled funds or exchange-traded funds.

“Fund managers frequently adjust a fund’s holdings to achieve optimal returns. Regardless, TRU expects fund managers to apply the UN PRI screens as they consider a fund’s holdings,” Milovick said.

“We will continue to work with our investment teams to ensure they apply the UN PRI principles appropriately.”

He said the university will update its investment web page annually with the intention of allowing interested parties to follow and track investments.

“We are committed to acting responsibly and supporting investments that promote environmental, social, and governance values that align with the expectations of our Board of Governors, as well as those of all Canadians,” Milovick said.

“We expect our investments to support the making of a better world. It’s at the core of TRU’s mission."

The protestors have said they will submit a divestment proposal to the university after receiving the investment information.

“With the same consideration we would provide to any TRU student request, we will review proposals made regarding divestment,” said Vice-President of University Relations Brian Daly in a news release last month.

Protestors who spoke with Castanet at a gathering on campus last month said they were “cautiously optimistic” following the meeting with TRU’s executive team. They said they would continue to push for their demands to be met.