Kamloops-based BCWS pilots ready for action, grateful for slower start to wildfire season

While the wildfire season has been relatively slow going so far this year, BC Wildfire Service pilots say they’ll be ready to rock and roll whenever they’re called upon.

Conair Fire Boss pilot Rod Turnbull, who flies a water skimmer for BCWS 130 days a year, said the pilots are enjoying the slow summer so far.

“We're just enjoying our downtime right now and resting up for the summer,” Turnbull said.

“We practice once a week just to keep our skills sharp and we're ready to go.”

He said the B.C. landscape can pose difficulties for the pilots, who are required to adhere to certain speed restrictions while maintaining proper spacing in their formations.

“It's as close as you can get, I feel, to World War Two flying where we're in tight formation, low visibility, low to the ground and it's true flying,” Turnbull said.

“It's not like anything else I've ever done.”

He said the pilots will drop as low as 50 feet above the ground to deliver their payload.

Depending on the alerts during peak fire season, he said the pilots can have their “wheels rolling” within five minutes.

“We fly six fire bosses in formation, so we have to make sure to stay tight with the other people so we don’t lose them in the smoke, as well as flying quite low to the ground at all time,” Turnbull said.

“It’s a ballet out there for sure.”

He called his group of pilots a “brotherhood,” noting many of the same pilots return year after year.

“It's our second family, we spend a good portion of the year together and fly in challenging conditions with each other,” he said.

“We have a lot of trust and respect, it's a great group to be a part of. It's definitely an honour.”