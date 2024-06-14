Contamination on TRU campus kept building permits from being issued for years

Photo: TRU

Contamination from an old landfill that quietly restricted Thompson Rivers University from building on its main Kamloops campus for three years is no longer an issue, according to a TRU executive.

Matt Milovick, the university’s vice-president of administration and finance, told Castanet the contamination is located on the corner of Summit Drive and McGill Road near a gravel parking lot.

He said the parcel of land was legally consolidated with the rest of campus in 2015. In 2021, legislation increased the threshold for contaminants and the university was informed by the Ministry of Environment that the site required “further evaluation.”

“None of the rest of the campus would have been impacted, but because of the consolidation, it essentially notionally contaminated the entire campus,” Milovick said.

He said the contamination consisted of “dump gasses,” but clarified it wasn’t “anything radioactive.”

“If we develop the site, because of the old landfill there's certain mitigations that you have to commit to, much as you see at Superstore, they've got venting and other things,” he said.

When asked if ground settlement was a concern for future developments on the site, Milovick said it was “certainly a concern.”

“There's some junk in there. It certainly would make underground parking more difficult, you'd have to clear all that stuff out and dump it,” he said.

“You may still have to do some of that, but really it's about piling all the way to the bedrock.”

When asked, Milovick said the university had no plans to create underground parking due to the increase of projected daily parking costs.

No projects delayed

Milovick said the contamination meant the university couldn’t apply for or receive new building permits on its main campus.

He said a “whole series of tests” have been completed by the university’s consultants over the last three years, resulting in TRU receiving its certificate of compliance in April.

The next month, the university went to market for a construction manager for its Indigenous Education building and Low Carbon District Energy System building.

Milovick said no projects were delayed as a result of the contamination.

“Good thing is, it didn't really hold anything back. We built [a new residence building] in East Village because this is a separate parcel identifier,” he said.

“Same with over at the daycare, we built the Wildfire Research Centre. Again, separate property ID because we bought these properties separately.”

Contamination collapsed deals

He said several projects working with TRU Property Trust were “collapsed” while in the negotiation process, including a proposed $120 million building that would house STEM programming as well as the Bob Gaglardi School of Business and Economics.

“When these deals collapsed, that one in particular gave us an opportunity to revisit how we wanted to position the academic building on the site,” Milovick said.

He said the university will go back out to market with the collapsed projects sometime in the future.

He said the STEMSOBE building will now include ground floor retail and a potential residential tower.

He said the first of the collapsed projects to go back out to market would likely be a mixed-use development including housing and commercial space near the university’s McGill residence building.