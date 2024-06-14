Mounties seize guns, stolen vehicles and alleged gangsters following Monday morning call in North Kamloops

Photo: Contributed

Mounties say they arrested a number of known criminals while responding to a report of a suspicious occurrence earlier this week in North Kamloops.

At about 7:30 a.m. on Monday, police were called to the 100-block of Cedar Street for a report of a suspicious person going through a newer-model Ford pickup truck.

Police checks confirmed the truck, along with a Ford SUV located in the back alley behind the residence, had been reported stolen.

“With assistance from the police dog service, frontline officers located and seized two firearms and recovered two stolen vehicles as part of the investigation,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“While officers were on scene, several criminals known by police to be connected to the drug trade and violent crimes were identified and arrested or detained.”

The arrested bunch were released without process as part of the RCMP’s ongoing investigation, Evelyn said.

“We encourage anyone with information related to suspicious occurrences or suspected criminal activity to continue to reach out to police,” she said.

On Wednesday, Kamloops Mounties seized a haul of stolen vehicles and illicit drugs following patrols of a North Kamloops neighbourhood as part of ongoing efforts to disrupt the illegal drug trade as well.

Police have said an ongoing drug trade conflict in Kamloops involving two men at its centre has lead to an increased risk to public safety — one they expected to continue and make efforts to thwart.

Anyone with information about any criminal activity can call police at 250-828-3000.