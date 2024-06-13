Kamloops mayor barred from closed committee meetings for a year, or until he takes training course

Photo: KTW file photo. Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson.

Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson has been temporarily prohibited from attending closed portions of council’s select committee meetings, with council citing concern over the mayor’s “numerous privacy breaches.”

The decision was made during a closed council meeting last month and announced on Thursday afternoon.

In its statement, Kamloops city council said Hamer-Jackson won’t be allowed to attend closed portions of the committee meetings, unless specifically invited, for a 12-month period, or until he has taken a council-approved training course about his “statutory and common law obligations to respect and protect confidentiality and privacy.”

“City council takes the protection and confidentiality of city records and information very seriously,” the statement said.

“Continued and repeated privacy breaches pose potential legal and repetitional risks for the city.”

Braun report cited by council

A document outlining the reasons for council's decision referenced a report written by Henry Braun, the municipal advisor assigned by the province to work with Kamloops council.

The document cites Braun’s findings that Hamer-Jackson “has not exhibited a clear understanding of his role and its limitation,” and that the mayor’s actions “suggest a significant underestimation of the implications of his behaviour, including potential legal and repetitional damage to council and the city.”

In its decision, council noted Braun had found the mayor had made statements in media interviews that could be legally damaging to the city, and “had admitted to sharing privileged information outside of closed meetings, disregarding confidentiality protocols and risking legal repercussions.”

The council statement said the resolutions were made “in light of Mayor Hamer-Jackson’s numerous privacy breaches,” and due to the mayor’s alleged refusal to commit to comply with the municipal advisor’s recommendations.

These recommendations include dedicating enough time to understand written communications and reports, adhering strictly to confidentiality agreements, seeking mentorship or coaching from a municipal government or leadership expert, and taking courses on communication, leadership and conflict resolution.

“Our council continues to protect the interests of Kamloops residents by taking all reasonable steps to prevent undue financial impacts on taxpayers and protect the reputation of our incredible community,” council’s statement said.

'I'm the one breaching confidentiality?'

Hamer-Jackson told Castanet Kamloops he thinks that if council could have asked him to resign on Oct. 15, 2022, they would have.

"We've had a leaker out since I posed the standing committees, somebody leaked the documents. Somebody leaked the documents from the Honcharuk file. And I'm the one that's breaching confidentiality? Really? Come on," the mayor said, in reference to a third-party investigative report.

Hamer-Jackson said he's already taken a training course on respect. When asked if he would opt to take another training course on confidentiality and privacy, he replied that he didn't think a course the rest of council took on bullying and harassment was very good.

"If they want to keep charging up the taxpayers dollars," Hamer-Jackson said, citing a number of code of conduct investigations.

"It's just too bad, because there's a lot of people that are going hungry here in this town, a lot of people are struggling to pay their taxes."

In past months, Hamer-Jackson has been accused multiple times of disclosing confidential documents or speaking on topics protected by privacy legislation.

This is the second set of restrictions on the mayor announced by council in as many days.

On Wednesday, council released a statement saying the mayor’s pay would be docked by 10 per cent for six months, or until he agrees to deliver an apology letter he was reportedly directed to sign months ago after an investigator found he breached council’s code of conduct.