Extremely drunk driver lucky to avoid jail after causing serious crash on Westsyde Road

Photo: KTW file Kamloops provincial court

An exceptionally drunk driver has avoided jail after causing a high-speed crash on Westsyde Road that seriously injured two people, in part because of sloppy police work on the part of Kamloops Mounties.

That’s what a judge said Thursday as Jason Wesley Hurl was sentenced in Kamloops provincial court. The 49-year-old had earlier pleaded guilty to two counts of impaired driving causing bodily harm.

Court heard Hurl was driving his mother’s Toyota Corolla at a high rate of speed on Westsyde Road at about 7:40 p.m. on Feb. 24, 2019. He crashed into a pole at McQueen Drive then sped away southbound toward Anderson Terrace, where he caused a more serious collision.

“The accused crossed the road’s centre line and collided head on with the victims’ northbound car,” Crown prosecutor Bernie Caffaro said, noting the Toyota’s data recorder showed a speed of 136 km/h one second before impact.

The speed limit on Westsyde Road is 60 km/h.

"Both cars were totalled — they were absolutely mangled," Caffaro said. "And both victims suffered serious injuries as a result.”

Hurl was extremely intoxicated by alcohol at the time of the crash. Caffaro said a sample taken at Royal Inland Hospital more than three hours later showed a blood-alcohol level of 0.40 — five times the legal limit of 0.08.

“It basically pinned their testing equipment — that’s as high as it goes,” Caffaro said.

“A lot of ordinary people would be dead at that blood-alcohol level. ... Our understanding is to be in anything resembling an upright position at [0.40] or higher, one has to be an extremely tolerant and seasoned drinker.”

Serious injuries

Three people were seriously injured in the crash.

Hurl was left with numerous broken bones and required life-saving emergency heart surgery, then spent three months in a coma.

The two occupants of the other car, a Hyundai Elantra, were also hurt — one suffering “profound and life-changing injuries” to his abdomen, according to Caffaro, and the other multiple broken bones.

Both victims submitted victim-impact statements, which were entered as exhibits during the sentencing hearing but not read into court.

Neither victim was present for Thursday's hearing.

'Errors, omissions' in police probe

Hurl was scheduled to stand trial last month, but those dates were scrapped after he pleaded guilty in April.

Caffaro said a lot went into the plea bargain process — including the consideration of “inexplicable” shortcomings in the police investigation, which led to a lighter sentence.

“There were errors, omissions and some insufficient attention to detail in some critical areas,” he said.

"There were essential statements that were not taken in some cases until literally years after the incident. There were important witnesses not being interviewed at all.”

For example, Caffaro said, police seized the wrong blood sample from RIH and conducted improper interviews with two witnesses. One of the victims was not interviewed at all until two years after the collision.

Defence lawyer Julian Van Der Walle acknowledged Hurl could have faced jail if not for the weaknesses in the Crown's case.

'This has haunted me'

Hurl, who has no previous criminal record, was described in court as a longtime alcoholic. He has attended residential treatment multiple times, including twice since the crash, but has not managed to stay sober.

“He is extremely and genuinely remorseful,” Van Der Walle said.

"He understands the gravity of the offence and he’s deeply ashamed of his behaviour that day.”

Hurl was apologetic in court.

“For over five years, this has haunted me every day,” he said. "I am so very sorry for my actions that day.”

'A question of when'

Kamloops provincial court Judge Roy Dickey went along with a joint submission for an 18-month conditional sentence order, the first 12 months of which will be served under house arrest.

“The speeds he was going and the level of intoxication, this wasn't a question of if, it was a question of when and what the consequences would be with respect to that,” Dickey said.

“I agree with the Crown’s submission that it was a depraved indifference toward others.”

DIckey said he didn't want to be critical of police without more information about how the investigation was handled, but said it's "difficult to understand" why the investigation was not more robust given the seriousness of the collision.

Hurl will be prohibited from consuming or possessing alcohol for the duration of the conditional sentence order. He will also be required to take addictions counselling as directed.

Hurl will spend another 18 months on probation after his conditional sentence order ends. He was also given a five-year driving prohibition.