Kamloops set to lose both drop-in centres for homeless population on same day next month

Photo: Castanet The Loop drop-in centre for the homeless is set to close July 31.

Unless something changes in the coming weeks, the closure of The Loop drop-in centre for the homeless in North Kamloops will coincide with the closure The Mustard Seed’s dayroom.

Both facilities are slated to close on July 31.

In April, local real estate agent Brendan Shaw purchased the building at 405 Traquille Rd. and served the tenant drop-in centre with a 20-day eviction notice, but the facility remains open.

The Loop operator Glenn Hilke and Shaw told Castanet Kamloops they agreed to a longer, more accommodating timeline for the move out, which has been pegged for July 31 — the same day The Mustard Seed’s dayroom will no longer allow non-clients to access that space.

The decision means Kamloops will be without a drop-in centre for the homeless, aside from a temporary outdoor facility on West Victoria Street.

Hilke told Castanet Kamloops the July 31 date initially came up before The Mustard Seed’s announcement, and that he later requested a move out date of Aug. 31 to avoid losing both drop-in spaces at the same time, but that was rejected.

“While July 31, 2024, wasn’t my preference, I believe these timelines have been reasonable on all sides," Shaw told Castanet in an emailed statement. "We will now move forward to file paperwork on next steps to have the tenant vacated by July 31."

Hilke said he also reached out to the City of Kamloops suggesting the municipality approach Shaw and another social agency about running services out of 405 Tranquille Rd. as a stopgap ahead of the city’s proposed access hub for the homeless coming online, but he’s yet to hear back.

“My hope has always been that with this investment to revitalize 405 Tranquille, and the work of the City and Kamloops with our community’s social agencies to create an access hub, there can still be a win-win solution for those who need social services and the area’s residents and local businesses,” Shaw’s statement read.

In his statement to Castanet, Shaw did not explain directly whether he would consider this idea or why Aug. 31 was rejected as a move out date.

“You close down both drop-in centres and where do people go?" Hilke asked. "Where did they go to get out of the heat, the cold, the rain, the smoke?"

Focused on the day-to-day

Hilke told Castanet he has not sought out a new location for The Loop and is instead focused on continuing to provide their services to the city’s homeless.

He said clients of The Loop continue to ask him about the future of the facility.

“People are very stressed out," he said."I mean, every day, we have probably a half a dozen people asking us ‘what's going on?’ ‘Where am I going to eat?'"

Hilke also said he is no longer considering any legal action to fight the eviction.

In April, Carmin Mazzotta, the city’s assistant community and culture director, said the group of agencies working to establishing the access hub was still trying to secure a site they hope to have operational by the winter.

The Mustard Seed has said the decision to close its day room was based on public access compromising the safety and sobriety of its clients, while Shaw has cited ongoing nuisance issues associated to The Loop and a desire to convert 405 Tranquilly Rd. into commercial property.

Shaw said the sale of the property is expected to close later this month.

The Loop is a volunteer-run facility managed by the Lived Experience Community Life and Peer Skills Program.