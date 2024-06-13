Kamloops Mounties seize drugs, guns and stolen cars in effort to disrupt illegal drug trade activity

Photo: Contributed

Kamloops Mounties seized a haul of stolen vehicles and illicit drugs following patrols of a North Kamloops neighbourhood Wednesday evening as part of ongoing efforts to disrupt the illegal drug trade.

The Kamloops RCMP’s crime reduction unit were patrolling the 1800-block of Parkcrest Avenue at about 4:30 p.m. when they spotted two parked vehicles — a Chrysler sedan and Ford pickup truck — that had recently been reported stolen.

Police found and arrested a suspect for possession of stolen property, and during their investigation Mounties also seized about three ounces of suspected illegal drugs, two loaded firearms and two motorcycles also believed to have been stolen, according to an RCMP news release.

“These seizures are part of the continued efforts of our CRU and frontline officers to suppress and reduce crime, with a focus on criminals who are known to be associated to the illegal drug trafficking trade,” Kamloops RCMP Supt. Jeff Pelley said in the release.

“Officers interacted with several people known to police who were present at the Parkcrest location. Based on the items located and the ongoing investigation, we are confident that yesterday’s presence helped mitigate and prevent a potential act of violence.”

As part of the ongoing investigation, the theft suspect was released without process, Pelley added.

Police have said an ongoing drug trade conflict in Kamloops involving two men at its centre has lead to an increased risk to public safety back in May — one they expected to continue and make efforts to thwart.

Anyone with information that may be related to this bust is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP detachment at 250-828-3000.