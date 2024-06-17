Kwseltkten Farmers’ and Artisans’ Market returns to Powwow Arbour for the season

Photo: CFDC of CIFN The Kwseltkten Farmers' and Artisans' market is returning for another year.

The Kwseltkten Farmers’ and Artisans’ Market is returning for its fifth season.

The market is held on Sundays at the Tk’emlups te Secwepemc Powwow Arbour through the summer and early fall months.

The first market day of the season will be held on Sunday from 8:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

“Bring your family and friends,” said a statement from market organizers.

“Let’s celebrate community, culture and local goodness at the Kwseltkten Farmers’ and Artisans’ Market.”

The market features vendors selling traditional foods, medicines and handmade artisan products, as well as fresh meats, eggs and produce.

Attendees can also expect to find fresh baking, preserves and prepared foods, as well as food trucks and live performances.

Organizers said local musician Jeremy Kneeshaw will be performing Sunday, June 23, from 10 a.m. until noon.

The market will run until Sept. 29, but there will be no market days on the long weekends (June 30, Aug. 4 and Sept. 1). Attendees are encouraged to check the market's Facebook page for updates.