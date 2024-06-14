Four City of Kamloops code-of-conduct complaints withdrawn due to fear of retaliation

Photo: KTW file Kamloops city hall

Of the 19 complaints filed since Kamloops city council adopted its code-of-conduct bylaw last year, four were withdrawn due to fears the unnamed respondent might retaliate against city staff.

The code of conduct, adopted in May 2023, sets out expectations for council and committee members. These individuals must not bully or harass others and must treat each other, city staff and city volunteers with respect.

According to a summary report from the city current to May 27, seven code-of-conduct complaints have been deemed complete, five appear to be ongoing and a total of seven have been withdrawn.

The document indicates that in four of the seven withdrawn complaints, the complainant decided to put a stop to an investigation due to fear of retaliation.

'Indirect or direct retaliation'

One of the withdrawn complaints is, so far, the only complaint put forward by a city staff member.

According to the city's summary document, an unnamed member of staff alleged the respondent “made inappropriate comments to staff about a matter in which the respondent had a conflict of interest.” The complaint was withdrawn due to fear the respondent would retaliate.

Three other complaints were withdrawn for the same reason. The document shows these three complaints were put forward by unnamed members of council.

In each case, the complainant alleged the respondent had been disrespectful towards staff members in a public setting — either a council meeting or a community event.

“The complainant alleged the respondent attended a community event and aggressively confronted a staff member about a letter of interest in which the respondent has a conflict of interest,” the document reads.

In each of the three cases, the complaint was withdrawn “due to fear of indirect or direct retaliation by [the] respondent against city staff if [the] investigation continued.”

Because the document doesn't name the complainant or respondent in all of these withdrawn cases, it’s unclear if the same individuals or different individuals are involved.

One other complaint was withdrawn after the unnamed respondent allegedly refused to agree to an informal resolution, and the complainant, a member of council, was concerned about the costs of the investigation. In this case, the complainant alleged the respondent bullied and mistreated two members of staff at a council meeting.

Two other complaints — one alleging someone was treated disrespectfully in an email with a third party and another alleging someone failed to respect the will of council — were also withdrawn with no reason provided.

Multiple investigations ongoing

Out of the 19 total complaints listed in the summary document, seven are listed as being completed. Five of them were dismissed — including one case brought forward by a member of the public against Coun. Katie Neustaeter.

In one case, the investigator found a “trivial breach” after a member of the public brought forward a complaint against Coun. Bill Sarai, but determined it was done because of an error in judgement made in good faith, strongly recommended against any sanctions or corrective actions.

In one complaint, brought forward by Neustaeter, the investigator found Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson breached the code of conduct bylaw by making a misleading or false public statement.

Investigations remain ongoing into five code of conduct complaints.

According to the summary report, the code of conduct complaints have cost $143,880 in investigation fees.

Members of council have put forward 12 of the 19 complaints, which have tallied up to $34,787 — about 24 per cent of the total.

Members of the public put forward a total of five complaints before late August, when the bylaw was amended to allow only council, committee or working group members and staff to use this process amid concerns vexatious complaints would result in high costs to taxpayers.

Those five complaints have cost $107,508 — about 75 per cent of the total cost for code of conduct investigations.

According to the report, one complaint was put forward in August 2023 by “initially a member of the public, now a member of council," and alleges respondents improperly disclosed confidential information and records from a closed council meeting.

This complaint has tallied more than $41,000 in investigation fees and the investigation remains ongoing.