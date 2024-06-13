A Way Home Kamloops wants artists to submit ideas for massive North Shore mural

Photo: A Way Home Kamloops

A Way Home Kamloops is looking for an artist to create a mural on the side of a new five-storey building under construction on Tranquille Road.

Katherine’s Place has been under construction since 2022 at 560 Tranquille Rd. The supportive housing project is being built to help homeless youth and is named for Katherine McParland, the founder of A Way Home Kamloops who died suddenly in 2020.

Artists are encouraged to submit their proposals for a large mural on the south side of the building. Proposals are due by July 5 and can be submitted via email.

Youth and staff at the agency will evaluate the proposals to select a winner.

For more information or to enter, email A Way Home Kamloops.