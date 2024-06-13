Kamloops Mounties probe fatal collision between pedestrian, train in Valleyview

Photo: Graham Howe Kamloops Mounties could be seen at the scene of a fatal collision Thursday between a train and a pedestrian on the CPKC line in Valleyview.

One person is dead following a collision Thursday morning between a train and a pedestrian on the CPKC line in Valleyview, police say.

According to Mounties, emergency crews were called to the tracks near Kelly Douglas Road and Vicars Road at about 6 a.m. after railway officials reported a collision.

“Shortly after, a person was found deceased nearby,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release, noting Mounties are working alongside the BC Coroners Service and Canadian Pacific Railway Police.

“The collision occurred in an area near a tire plant, across the highway from a motel. If anyone witnessed or captured any surveillance or dash-camera footage from early this morning or overnight that could be connected, please contact police as soon as possible with any information that may be available.”

Anyone with information can call police at 250-828-3000.