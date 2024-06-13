Kamloops mayor won't say sorry even as council slashes salary over refusal to sign apology letter

Photo: KTW file

Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson says he doesn’t intend to apologize in the wake of city council's decision to cut his salary for six months, or until he signs a letter of apology as directed after an investigator found he breached council’s code of conduct.

Council members made the decision during a closed council meeting on Tuesday, and the measures were announced in a statement on Wednesday afternoon.

Hamer-Jackson said the move was “not surprising” after municipal advisor Henry Braun recommended council consider financial sanctions for repeated code-of-conduct offences in his final report.

“I didn't get into this mayor's job for the money,” Hamer-Jackson told Castanet. “I got into this to get a safer community and accountability.”

Hamer-Jackson's salary was $117,293 last year — a total of $128,693 including $11,400 in taxable benefits. His pay will be slashed by 10 per cent for six months or until he signs an apology letter drafted by city council in February, which he was directed to sign.

When asked why he hadn’t signed the letter already and if he now planned to comply with the directive, the mayor said he wouldn’t be apologizing.

“Why would you apologize for something that you didn't do?” Hamer-Jackson said.

According to council’s statement, a third-party investigator found Hamer-Jackson had breached council’s code of conduct by making public statements he knew, or ought to have known, were false and misleading.

The code of conduct complaint was made by Coun. Katie Neustaeter.

A summary document about the code of conduct complaints from the City of Kamloops said “the investigator found that the mayor’s evidence was inconsistent and not credible.”

“The investigator found that the mayor was in breach of his obligations under s.3.11(a) by making public statements he knew or ought to have known were false or misleading,” the document reads.

According to council's Wednesday statement, the investigator recommended certain censures and council decided the mayor must issue a letter of apology and complete mandatory code of conduct and workplace training.

Hamer-Jackson was directed to sign and deliver the completed apology letter within 30 days of receiving the draft — which happened in early March — but council said the mayor still hasn’t complied.