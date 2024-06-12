Kamloops Fire Rescue called to fire in Juniper Park

Photo: Kristen Holliday Grey smoke could be seen rising from a fire in Juniper on Wednesday evening.

Kamloops Fire Rescue crews responded to a fire in Juniper Park Wednesday evening.

A grey plume of smoke could be seen rising from a treed area just east of the parking lot off Highland Road.

Firefighters were called to the area at about 6:45 p.m. The smoke had cleared by about 7 p.m.

Castanet Kamloops has reached out to Kamloops Fire Rescue for more information about the incident. This story will be updated if more information becomes available.