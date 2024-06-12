238212
235164
Kamloops  

Kamloops Fire Rescue called to fire in Juniper Park

KFR responds to Juniper fire

- | Story: 492125

Kamloops Fire Rescue crews responded to a fire in Juniper Park Wednesday evening.

A grey plume of smoke could be seen rising from a treed area just east of the parking lot off Highland Road.

Firefighters were called to the area at about 6:45 p.m. The smoke had cleared by about 7 p.m.

Castanet Kamloops has reached out to Kamloops Fire Rescue for more information about the incident. This story will be updated if more information becomes available.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More Kamloops News