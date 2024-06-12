Suspect charged after man breaks into North Kamloops home, assaults resident: RCMP

Photo: Castanet

Charges have been laid in connection with a violent home invasion last weekend in North Kamloops in which a man is accused of breaking into a residence and assaulting someone inside, police say.

According to police, officers were called to an address on Nelson Avenue just after 11:30 p.m. on Saturday. The initial report was that a man broke a window to get into a residence, then assaulted someone inside.

“A suspect was quickly located and taken into custody,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

Brandin Austin Strueby, 21, is facing charges of domestic assault and mischief under $5,000. He was released on bail and is due back in court on June 27.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can call police at 250-828-3000.