Kamloops council opts to temporarily reduce mayor's salary over unsigned apology letter

Photo: KTW file photo. Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson.

City council has decided to slash Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson’s salary by 10 per cent for the next six months — or until he delivers an apology letter he was reportedly directed to sign months ago after an investigator found he breached council’s code of conduct.

Council members made the decision during a closed council meeting on Tuesday and the measures were announced on Wednesday afternoon.

“City council is committed to building trust in our community through accountability," reads a statement released by council.

As per the recently adopted 2023 Statement of Financial Information report, Hamer-Jackson made $128,693 last year, including $11,400 in taxable benefits.

In its statement, council said the matter all started when a third-party investigator found the mayor had breached a section of the council code of conduct bylaw by making public statements he knew, or ought to have known, were false or misleading.

The code of conduct complaint was made by Coun. Katie Neustaeter, and the investigator issued two reports — one on Oct. 27, 2023, and another on Jan. 9, 2024.

According to the statement, the investigator recommended council consider applying censures found in the code of conduct bylaw, including a public apology and training.

Ordered to apologize

Council decided the mayor must issue a letter of apology and complete mandatory training about his obligations under the code of conduct as well as mandatory training on respectful workplace communications or other interpersonal skills.

According to its statement, on Feb. 6, 2024, council directed Hamer-Jackson to sign and deliver the completed apology letter within 30 days of receiving a draft from Coun. Nancy Bepple, who was then the deputy mayor.

Council said Bepple delivered a physical and electronic copy of the apology letter on March 5, 2024, but “to date, Mayor Hamer-Jackson has not issued, signed or delivered a letter of apology in the form provided by Coun. Bepple and thus has neglected or refused to comply with council’s Feb. 6, 2024, resolution.”

According to the statement, the mayor was made aware that council would consider additional measures at the June 11 closed council meeting, and he was invited to provide comments himself, or through his lawyer.

Council said Hamer-Jackson and his lawyer were present at the meeting, and the rest of the elected officials heard their submissions.

The statement noted council had “clearly indicated in the draft apology letter” delivered on March 5 that the document would be governed by the Apology Act and “therefore not admissible in any court as evidence of the fault or liability of the person in connection with the matter.”

In the end, council decided Hamer-Jackson’s salary would be reduced for the next six months, or until he complies with the directive to sign the apology letter.

Castanet Kamloops has asked Hamer-Jackson for comment. This story will be updated if more becomes known.