Crown closes case in trial of alleged Kamloops serial rapist

Kamloops prosecutors have closed their case in the trial of an alleged serial rapist accused of sexually assaulting seven women, most of whom he met on the dating app Tinder.

Joel Eric Carlson, 32, is facing nine counts of sexual assault. His B.C. Supreme Court trial got underway last week in front of a jury at the Kamloops Law Courts. The Crown closed its case on Wednesday.

The offences are alleged to have taken place between five and 11 years ago.

The seven complainants range in age from 26 to 32. Most of the offences are alleged to have taken place in Kamloops, but some were in Abbotsford.

Four of the complainants said they met Carlson on Tinder and two claimed to have met him through working out. Court has heard Carlson used to work as a personal trainer.

Each of the complainants’ identities is protected by a court-ordered publication ban.

'I kept telling him no'

The final complainant finished her testimony on Wednesday morning. The 27-year-old woman said she met Carlson on Tinder in the summer of 2018, when she was 21.

She said they hung out for about a month and she liked him, but he refused to make their relationship exclusive.

She said she was raped by Carlson in his Batchelor Heights basement suite after he woke her in the middle of the night by touching her aggressively.

"I kept telling him no but he just kept convincing me it was OK,” she said.

"He didn’t listen to me. He just kept spreading my vagina apart and it actually hurt. Next thing I knew, he was having sex with me. After that I went to the bathroom and it really hurt to pee. Then we went to sleep.”

News story prompted report

The woman said she did not initially report the incident to police, only doing so after Mounties issued a news release in 2020 identifying Carlson as a suspect in an unrelated sexual assault and putting a call out for additional information.

“This incident with Mr. Carlson became significant to you after you saw the press release, correct?” asked defence lawyer Lisa Helps.

“Correct,” the complainant replied.

“This incident did not concern you until you saw the article in the media, correct?” Helps asked.

“Correct,” the woman replied.

Jurors sent home

Prosecutor Katie Bouchard closed the Crown's case following the completion of the woman’s testimony, and jurors were then told they won’t be required again until at least Tuesday.

It is not yet known whether Carlson will call any evidence.

The trial is expected to conclude next week.