SD73 facilities upgrades, replacements behind schedule by $28 million

The Kamloops-Thompson school district is $28 million behind on infrastructure work, and officials worry the hole will only get deeper given a lack of funding coming from Victoria.

Following an inquiry by trustee Kathleen Karpuk last month, SD73 Secretary-Treasurer Trina Cassidy told the board Monday that the district is behind on its infrastructure replacement and upgrades schedule to the tune of $28 million.

Cassidy said on top of the deficit the district will also require $155 million to maintain suggested upgrading and replacement schedules from 2025 to 2029, based on Ministry of Education and Child Care audits.

“The district does receive however $4.4 million annually within the Annual Facilities Grant and another $1.5 million, for a total of approximately $6 million for such projects — such as HVAC upgrades and replacements,” Cassidy said.

“This funding is not adequate to meet the required facility upgrades.”

Karpuk said she found it "ironic" that the ministry's funding through the grant is significantly less than the $155 million the audits report will be needed.

"It's not even close," she said.

According to SD73, government audits determine the equivalent age and condition of each school building in the district.

The audits include the conditions of structural, architectural, mechanical, electrical, plumbing, fire protection, equipment and furnishings, and life safety and site systems. They determine what capital resources will be required over the coming years to maintain or replace infrastructure.

The report to the board noted school districts have not been funded for inflationary pressures and all districts in the province have felt the effects of rising costs, especially in the cost of materials for facility repairs, fuel and freight.

According to the report, districts are redirecting resources from other educational areas to manage the shortfall.

Using funds from the Facilities Grant

The school district’s long range facilities plan states the district “must lobby the ministry for increased Annual Facilities Grant and School Enhancement Program funding" to maintain the condition of its buildings.

The plan states there is a “significant gap” between funding provided from the ministry’s capital assets and what the district needs that will "make it impossible” for the district to maintain its buildings as they age.

Cassidy told the board last month that the school district will receive an additional $96,000 for its Annual Facilities Grant in its 2024-25 annual budget.

The ministry's funding through the Annual Facilities Grant is calculated based on student enrolment and the average age of facilities "with an adjustment made for unique geographic factors," according to the school district.

The district's long range facilities plan states 87 per cent of school buildings are over 40 years old and 58 per cent are over 50. School buildings are considered to have a useful life of around 60 years.

Enrolment growth in the district has created significant capacity issues.