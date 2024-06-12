November hearing set after Kamloops city councillor files court application to dismiss mayor's lawsuit

Photo: KTW file photo. Coun. Katie Neustaeter and Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson pictured in council chambers.

Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson's defamation suit against a city councillor is slated to go before a judge in five months after new documents were filed by Coun. Katie Neustaeter looking to have the lawsuit dismissed.

Neistaeter's notice of application, which was filed Tuesday in B.C. Supreme Court, is asking a judge to dismiss the lawsuit pursuant to the provisions of the Protection of Public Participation Act.

Under the legislation, a defendant can apply to the court to dismiss a lawsuit on the basis that it impinges on the defendant’s ability to speak freely on a matter of public interest.

The matter will go before a judge in Kamloops during the week of Nov. 4 to Nov. 8.

“The publications at issue are the statements made in the context of ongoing dysfunction and conduct relating to municipal governance. As set out below, they are clearly matters of significant ‘public interest,’” the notice of application reads.

The document said three of the four statements Hamer-Jackson has claimed are defamatory were made on “clear occasions of qualified privilege,” while the fourth, a public statement Neustaeter made on behalf of all city councillors, “is clearly ‘fair comment’ based on proven facts.”

“The conduct of the mayor as it relates to other councillors and city staff is unquestionably a matter of public interest," the court filing said.

Lawsuit centres on four statements

In his notice of civil claim, filed almost exactly a year ago, Hamer-Jackson alleged statements made by Neustaeter have had “damaging effects” on him, his family, friends and contacts.

Hamer-Jackson’s lawsuit claims Neustaeter falsely accused Hamer-Jackson of having pursued interactions with her father, a former MLA, for political gain. The mayor’s lawsuit also claims a statement delivered by Neustaeter on behalf of council in the wake of his unilateral sweeping committee changes were intended to damage his reputation.

Tuesday's court filing claimed Neustaeter witnessed conduct from the mayor “which she viewed to be disruptive,” including multiple public statements about the family members of councillors and city staff.

The document said Neustaeter had asked Hamer-Jackson to stop speaking with her father, but he “persisted in pushing the issue.”

“As a result, and in direct response to the plaintiff’s [Hamer-Jackson's] emails, Coun. Neustaeter wrote to the plaintiff and city councillors (who had been included in the plaintiff’s emails) requesting the plaintiff refrain from involving her family in his political dealings,” the document said, noting this statement is one of which the mayor alleges is defamatory.

The notice of application further stated Hamer-Jackson made statements to news reporters about his committee changes — which involved him removing some councillors from chair positions, and appointing members of the public, including some who had financially donated to his election campaign. The court document said the mayor “falsely represented” that councillors were removed due to overwork, potential conflicts of interest and lack of focus.

The court document said Neustaeter viewed these statements to be misleading and inappropriate, and was concerned the mayor’s conduct had been disruptive.

“Since the filing of the within notice of civil claim, multiple other parties, including an independent municipal advisor appointed by the province, have confirmed that the plaintiff’s conduct towards city councillors and staff is disruptive and confrontational,” the court document said.

The notice said Neustaeter is seeking an order dismissing the action against her, and “further seeks leave to make written submissions as to costs and damages, following the conclusion of the hearing on the within application.”

The document said the onus is on Neustaeter and her lawyer to establish the expression relates to a matter of public interest.

Meanwhile, Hamer-Jackson and his legal counsel must argue there are grounds to believe their initial legal proceeding has merit, the applicant has no valid defence, and the harm suffered by the mayor is serious enough that the public interest in continuing the lawsuit outweighs the public interest in protecting freedom of expression.

None of the allegations against Hamer-Jackson or Neustaeter have been proven in court.