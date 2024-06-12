Kamloops Fire Rescue crews snuff out second late-night fire in a row

Photo: Castanet

Kamloops Fire Rescue crews made quick work of a suspicious late-night fire on Monday — the second such fire in as many nights.

Firefighters were called to 385 Cherry Ave. in North Kamloops at about 11:30 p.m. Monday for a large dumpster that was on fire.

“They used one line and a little bit of water and knocked it down really quickly,” Jeff Pont, KFR life and fire safety educator, told Castanet.

Pont said the fire’s cause has been classified as undetermined.

“With things [fires] like that it’s too hard to know exactly how it started unless we have eyewitness[es] or video,” Pont said.

No one was injured and Pont said police are not investigating the fire.

KFR doused a landscape fire 24 hours earlier — at about 11:45 p.m. on Monday — in the greenery outside Earls near Summit Drive on Columbia Street West. The fire was contained to the outside of the restaurant and damaged an exterior wall.

Pont told Castanet police are also not investigating the cause of that blaze.