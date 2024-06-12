City of Kamloops SOFI report shows $1.8 million increase in staff remuneration in 2023

Photo: Castanet

An annual financial statement shows the City of Kamloops paid 2.5 per cent more — about $1.8 million — for staff remuneration in 2023 than it did the year before.

Kamloops council reviewed the city’s annual Statement of Financial Information during its Tuesday meeting.

The report includes the names, positions and total earnings for all staff members who make more than $75,000 per year, annual wages and expenses for all council members, and information about vendors and organizations receiving more than $25,000 from the city. The city noted the benchmark for inclusion in the SOFI report hasn't been adjusted for inflation since it was implemented in 2000.

According to the report, the city paid its employees (excluding council) a total of about $73.7 million in 2023, up from $71.9 million in 2022 and about $66.5 million in 2021.

“Wages presented in the report show a 2.5 per cent total increase from 2022 to 2023,” Jenifer McCarthy, City of Kamloops accounting supervisor, told council.

“This change is a result of increased CUPE [Canadian Union of Public Employees] staffing, timing on IAFF [International Association of Fire Fighters] retroactive pay, annual salary increases per collective agreement.”

In a summary prepared for council, city staff noted the increase in remuneration equates to about a $33.78 increase in annual property taxes for the average City of Kamloops home.

In 2023, the top five earners in the city included CAO David Trawin, who made $309,238, Byron McCorkell, Deputy CAO, who earned $242,652, Jen Fretz, civic operations director, who was paid $222,936, Marvin Kwiatkowski, development, engineering, sustainability director, who was paid $220,227, and David Hallinan, corporate services director, who earned $185,740.

For council, the city follows a formula to establish the mayor and councillors’ remuneration. The mayor is paid according to a percentage based on similar municipalities, and councillors’ remuneration is set as a percentage of the mayor’s.

Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson was paid $128,693 in 2023. Each councillor was paid $46,916.

According to the report, Hamer-Jackson had the highest amount of expenses out of all nine council members, at $11,207 for the year. However, during the meeting, the mayor disputed the accuracy of the number.

“I don't know if it's a typo or not,” Hamer-Jackson said. “Do we correct that now? …There’s no way that I spent $11,000.”

Hallinan said he would pull information from the accounts payable system and have the details made available to the mayor.

The full SOFI report can be viewed here.