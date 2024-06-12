TRU researchers say enclosed cat patios help reduce risk to local wildlife, outdoor cats

Photo: TRU Denise King

Local researchers say enclosed cat patios may be a solution needed to mitigate the impacts of outdoor pet cats on local wildlife, as well as the risk the pets face themselves.

According to research by Thompson Rivers University master’s of science in environmental science alum Denise King, outdoor cats pose a risk to local wildlife, especially birds.

“The 'catio' would serve two purposes — it would keep the cats from catching the birds, or killing birds, and it would keep the cat safe,” King told Castanet.

She said her research shows owners perceive outdoor cats to be at risk of being hit by a car, going missing, contracting diseases and becoming prey to wildlife.

King said creating outdoor cat spaces or keeping cats on a leash can help mitigate the risk.

“Maybe you have a 'catio,' or you can create a space in your yard where they can go and still get outside, like a dog run, people do those, you could do a cat space,” King said.

“There's lots of different creative ways that I think maybe people don't always think about.”

Study shows varying perceptions

Her research, supervised by economics professor Dr. Peter Tsigaris and published in Pet Behaviour Science, an open access journal, examined the perceptions of outdoor cat impacts on wildlife and the risk they face themselves in Kamloops.

Through an online survey, the researchers saw 584 responses, 155 by outdoor cat owners, 221 by indoor cat owners and 208 from non-cat owners.

Tsigaris said the study saw the highest number of respondents he had seen in one of his studies.

“The results demonstrate for the risks deemed as the highest that cats impose on the environment includes predation on mice/rats for owners of outdoor pet cats and property damages for indoor cat owners and non-cat owners,” the study states.

The study found women respondents perceived larger hazards to outdoor cats, especially predation, and found respondents with post-secondary education perceive a greater risk of cats decreasing bird populations and contracting diseases.

Outdoor cat owners perceived the biggest environmental danger as a drop in mouse populations while indoor cat owners saw cats being hit by cars as the highest risk.

"Implementing policies that encompass both animal conservation and pet safety, in conjunction with community education initiatives, might successfully tackle the varied attitudes and behaviours," the study states.

New bylaw?

King said the study highlights a need for rules and possible bylaws aimed at improving both animal conservation and pet safety.

“I think when we started out I thought, ‘Oh, we need to have a new bylaw,' that would help make people think you can't let your cat just go into someone else's yard, that doesn't seem unreasonable,” she said.

She said the difficulty is finding a solution that would work, as enforcement of a new bylaw would be difficult and mitigation measures, such as a "catio," can be expensive for cat owners.

“I find if I just talk to people who have their cats, and I just sort of listen and then we just talk about it,” King said.

“As long as you can get your cat inside, that's a solution for you and your household. So everybody can sort out different levels of ways that they can protect their cats and protect the environment at the same time.”

Victoria has implemented a similar bylaw that requires cat owners to keep their pets off of private property and under the owner's control in public spaces.