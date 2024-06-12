Kamloops mayor remains undecided on whether to fight council removing him as spokesperson

Photo: KTW Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson

Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson is still mulling whether to tryto reverse a council resolution removing him as the official spokesperson for the City of Kamloops.

In May council passed a resolution that removed Hamer-Jackson as official spokesperson for the city and as point person on dialogues between city hall and various levels of government and other non-government agencies. It also enables the deputy mayor to sign documents on the mayor’s behalf if he has not within 48 hours.

Speaking with Castanet Kamloops, Hamer-Jackson said he has not yet made up his mind whether he will be fighting council’s resolution.

“I haven't made any decisions on that just yet,” Hamer-Jackson said. “I'm just seeing how it all works out. The reason they did it was for better communication.”

Hamer-Jackson also said he’d still like to know “what proof, evidence, facts that they've gotten in anything that they’ve said about me, including the bullying, harassment, all that stuff.”

Council’s resolution was based on findings from municipal advisor Henry Braun — the former mayor of Abbotsford who was sent to Kamloops by the provincial Ministry of Municipal Affairs to mediate issues between the mayor and council. Braun’s report found the bulk of the issues stemmed from Hamer-Jackson’s combativeness and unwillingness to take responsibility for his actions or admit fault.

Calls blocked to mayor’s office

Asked what his day-to-day job entails now that council has stripped him of certain responsibilities, Hamer-Jackson said he’s “doing a lot of things” but noted people who still want to meet with him have been having a hard time getting a hold of him.

Calls to the mayor’s office directly are currently being redirected to the front desk. Hamer-Jackson remains active at his cell phone number.

“The communication is just brutal,” Hamer-Jackson said. “At city hall, they're getting other people to take my appointments, not letting people through to me.”

Hamer-Jackson said he’s also been left to manage his own calendar and removed from speaking at events for which he was previously earmarked.

“This is still a democracy and people want to talk to me,” Hamer-Jackson said.

Meanwhile, in the weeks since council's resolution, a smattering of Hamer-Jackson supporters have been spotted outside city hall along Seymour Street with signs expressing their support for the mayor during the morning commute.

Quesnel mayor an example?

City council’s move against the mayor is not unprecedented in B.C., nor is a legal response.

Last month, a petition was filed in B.C. Supreme Court on behalf of Quesnel Mayor Ron Paull, seeking judicial orders to reinstate him to all boards and committees he had held prior to being censured by council over his handling of a controversial book that questions claims about the conditions in residential schools.

Hamer-Jackson has taken legal action against council previously, alleging comments Coun. Katie Neustaeter made while reading aloud a joint statement on behalf of council have had damaging effects on him.

Council’s resolution says their actions were taken due to Hamer-Jackson’s past failure or refusal to execute the will of council — the mayor’s responsibility under the Community Charter.

The resolution cited a report prepared by municipal advisor Henry Braun, who concluded the mayor hasn’t shown a clear understanding of his role, refuses to take advice and has made public statements that could be harmful or even legally damaging to the city.

“Whether it be the Braun report, whether it be privacy breaches, whether it be conflict of interest breaches, whether it be code of conduct violations — where do you want me to stop? — there’s a laundry list of challenges that we have had with this mayor,” Coun. Kelly Hall has told Castanet Kamloops.