Kamloops city councillor asks court to dismiss mayor's defamation lawsuit

Photo: KTW file photo. Coun. Katie Neustaeter and Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson pictured in council chambers.

A Kamloops city councillor being sued by the mayor for defamation will be asking the courts to dismiss his claim against her by using a special process which exists to protect freedom of speech in matters of public interest.

Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson filed his lawsuit almost exactly a year ago, alleging comments Coun. Katie Neustaeter made while reading aloud a joint statement on behalf of council have had damaging effects on him.

In a statement, Coun. Katie Neustaeter said she has proceeded with a SLAPP filing — a process which has been in place since 2019 and serves to safeguard people from strategic lawsuits against public participation.

“For the past year, I had hoped that Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson would take steps to de-escalate the situation by dropping his baseless and costly lawsuit,” Neustaeter said in her statement.

“Unfortunately, Mayor Hamer-Jackson has instead repeatedly demonstrated that the concerns I expressed on behalf of councillors were well-founded. Accordingly, I have proceeded with a SLAPP filing, seeking to dismiss the claim against me on the basis that my statements related to matters of public interest — the governance of our city.”

SLAPP legislation invoked

The B.C. government introduced the Protection of Public Participation Act in 2018, and legislation was passed in 2019.

In a statement made after the legislation was first introduced, the province said under this act, a defendant may apply to the court “to dismiss a lawsuit on the basis that it impinges on the defendant’s ability to speak freely on a matter of public interest.”

“If the court so determined, it would dismiss the lawsuit, unless the plaintiff could satisfy the court that the harm the plaintiff likely would suffer as a result of that free speech would outweigh the public interest in protecting it,” the province said.

Neustaeter said the SLAPP filing is “the lowest barrier course of action” available to her through the legal system.

“My hope is that this causes as little distraction as possible from now until the court date in November,” she said.

“All of council must continue to focus on what truly matters — serving the public that elected us through the quality of our work and representation, and the ultimate prosperity of Kamloops.

“I am confident that the merits of this case are in my favour and look forward to defending myself in response to this needless and vexatious action against me.”

Both parties deny wrongdoing

Hamer-Jackson has alleged statements made by Neustaeter last year — including in emails sent to council and in a public statement she read aloud on behalf of councillors after the mayor made unilateral committee changes — have been damaging for him.

He has denied allegations of disruptive conduct laid out in Neustaeter's responses to his claim.

In a response to the notice of civil claim, Neustaeter has denied the mayor’s allegations of defamation.

The response said the statement she read aloud on behalf of council represents fair comment on a matter of public interest, noting Hamer-Jackson’s committee changes — including the appointment of members of the public, including some who financially supported his election campaign — “negatively impacted the ability of council to serve its constituents.”