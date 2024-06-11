Kamloops mayor has microphone cut after councillors walk out during his report

Photo: KTW file Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson

A Kamloops council meeting was abruptly recessed Tuesday after Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson once again attempted to discuss confidential personnel matters publicly.

Toward the end of the meeting, Hamer-Jackson began reading aloud a speech directed at Henry Braun, the municipal advisor assigned to work with Kamloops council. Braun pinned the bulk of city hall's dysfunction on the actions and stubbornness of the mayor.

Hamer-Jackson referred Tuesday to grievances he has with Coun. Katie Neustaeter and CAO David Trawin — including allegations laid out in a third-party investigative report obtained by reporters, but not officially authorized for release by the city due to privacy concerns.

After mentioning Trawin by name, the mayor was then interrupted by Maria Mazzotta, the city’s corporate officer.

“I’m interrupting you here, Mayor Hamer-Jackson, to let you know that information about David Trawin, and any allegations he may or may have not made, are private and confidential,” Mazzotta said.

“OK, forget that then,” Hamer-Jackson said, before attempting to continue reading his speech from his document while not mentioning specific names.

Speaking over the mayor, councillors called a recess and started to file out of the room along with city staff. The mayor’s microphone was also cut.

The mayor continued to read aloud to the nearly-empty room and finished his speech — which urged Braun to consider further information from the mayor — before he left the room, as well. The meeting resumed about 15 minutes later with councillors’ reports.

Braun’s final report concluded Hamer-Jackson’s combativeness and unwillingness to admit fault or take responsibility for his actions is largely what has led to dysfunction in Kamloops council chambers.

Hamer-Jackson has taken issue with the report's conclusions, arguing Braun didn’t have an open mind and didn’t include some information about events at city hall the mayor felt was important.

He has attempted to discuss this matter before during public meetings, which has led to warnings from city legislative staff, as well as council deciding to temporarily strip Hamer-Jackson of his chair duties during a May meeting.